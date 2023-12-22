The TCU Horned Frogs (12-0) will try to continue a 12-game winning run when hosting the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

TCU vs. Mount St. Mary's Scoring Comparison

  • The Mountaineers' 49.5 points per game are only 4.4 fewer points than the 53.9 the Horned Frogs give up.
  • When it scores more than 53.9 points, Mount St. Mary's is 3-1.
  • TCU is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 49.5 points.
  • The Horned Frogs score 79.9 points per game, 20.2 more points than the 59.7 the Mountaineers give up.
  • TCU is 12-0 when scoring more than 59.7 points.
  • Mount St. Mary's has a 3-7 record when allowing fewer than 79.9 points.
  • This season the Horned Frogs are shooting 45.7% from the field, 9.7% higher than the Mountaineers concede.

TCU Leaders

  • Sedona Prince: 20.9 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.3 BLK, 58.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Madison Conner: 22.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.5 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (59-for-137)
  • Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 9.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (23-for-57)
  • Jaden Owens: 7.4 PTS, 7.6 AST, 35.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)
  • Aaliyah Roberson: 7.3 PTS, 58.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)

TCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Prairie View A&M W 85-41 Schollmaier Arena
12/17/2023 Lamar W 68-51 Schollmaier Arena
12/20/2023 Omaha W 96-56 Schollmaier Arena
12/22/2023 Mount St. Mary's - Schollmaier Arena
12/30/2023 BYU - Schollmaier Arena
1/3/2024 @ Baylor - Ferrell Center

