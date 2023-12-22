Rice vs. Louisiana: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 22
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Rice Owls (6-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5 points.
Rice vs. Louisiana Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rice
|-4.5
|147.5
Rice Betting Records & Stats
- Rice's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 147.5 points four times.
- The average point total in Rice's outings this year is 147.3, 0.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Owls are 5-6-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Rice has won three out of the four games in which it has been favored.
- This season, the Owls have won three of their four games when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Rice has a 65.5% chance to win.
Rice vs. Louisiana Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 147.5
|% of Games Over 147.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rice
|4
|36.4%
|74.4
|152.3
|72.9
|144.5
|155
|Louisiana
|4
|44.4%
|77.9
|152.3
|71.6
|144.5
|150.7
Additional Rice Insights & Trends
- The 74.4 points per game the Owls record are only 2.8 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (71.6).
- When Rice scores more than 71.6 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
Rice vs. Louisiana Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rice
|5-6-0
|4-2
|4-7-0
|Louisiana
|5-4-0
|3-1
|5-4-0
Rice vs. Louisiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Rice
|Louisiana
|11-7
|Home Record
|14-0
|6-7
|Away Record
|7-7
|5-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|8-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-7-0
|81.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|85.6
|72.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.8
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|10-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-4-0
