The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Rice Owls (6-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5 points.

Rice vs. Louisiana Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Houston, Texas

Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rice -4.5 147.5

Rice Betting Records & Stats

Rice's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 147.5 points four times.

The average point total in Rice's outings this year is 147.3, 0.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Owls are 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Rice has won three out of the four games in which it has been favored.

This season, the Owls have won three of their four games when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Rice has a 65.5% chance to win.

Rice vs. Louisiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rice 4 36.4% 74.4 152.3 72.9 144.5 155 Louisiana 4 44.4% 77.9 152.3 71.6 144.5 150.7

Additional Rice Insights & Trends

The 74.4 points per game the Owls record are only 2.8 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (71.6).

When Rice scores more than 71.6 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Rice vs. Louisiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rice 5-6-0 4-2 4-7-0 Louisiana 5-4-0 3-1 5-4-0

Rice vs. Louisiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Rice Louisiana 11-7 Home Record 14-0 6-7 Away Record 7-7 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.6 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.8 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

