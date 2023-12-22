How to Watch Rice vs. Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Rice Owls (6-6) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Rice vs. Louisiana Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Rice Stats Insights
- This season, the Owls have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents have made.
- Rice is 5-0 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Owls are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 336th.
- The 74.4 points per game the Owls score are only 2.8 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (71.6).
- Rice is 5-2 when scoring more than 71.6 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Rice put up 81.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 72.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Owls ceded 73.8 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 79.5.
- When playing at home, Rice made 0.4 more treys per game (9.2) than in road games (8.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to on the road (34.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rice Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Incarnate Word
|W 80-57
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|@ Northwestern State
|W 76-51
|Prather Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 82-56
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/22/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|UTSA
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.