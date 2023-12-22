Friday's game features the Rice Owls (6-6) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) facing off at Tudor Fieldhouse (on December 22) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-72 victory for Rice.

There is no line set for the game.

Rice vs. Louisiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse

Rice vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 76, Louisiana 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Rice vs. Louisiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Rice (-3.2)

Rice (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.2

Rice has gone 5-6-0 against the spread, while Louisiana's ATS record this season is 5-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Owls are 4-7-0 and the Ragin' Cajuns are 5-4-0.

Rice Performance Insights

The Owls are outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game with a +18 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.4 points per game (198th in college basketball) and allow 72.9 per outing (235th in college basketball).

Rice wins the rebound battle by 2.8 boards on average. It records 38.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 120th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.3 per contest.

Rice makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (212th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 29.9% from deep while its opponents hit 33.6% from long range.

The Owls average 93.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (214th in college basketball), and give up 91.7 points per 100 possessions (255th in college basketball).

Rice has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (166th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.3 (249th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.