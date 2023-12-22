Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) will play the Houston Christian Huskies (1-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network.
Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Houston Christian Players to Watch
- Bonke Maring: 9.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marcus Greene: 14.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Michael Imariagbe: 10.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jay Alvarez: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Pierce Bazil: 7.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Wade Taylor IV: 18 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Henry Coleman III: 14.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Andersson Garcia: 4 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tyrece Radford: 13 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Solomon Washington: 5.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M Stat Comparison
|Texas A&M Rank
|Texas A&M AVG
|Houston Christian AVG
|Houston Christian Rank
|142nd
|76.8
|Points Scored
|72
|241st
|108th
|67.7
|Points Allowed
|85.4
|360th
|29th
|41.8
|Rebounds
|39.6
|69th
|1st
|15.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|145th
|231st
|6.9
|3pt Made
|3.3
|360th
|231st
|12.6
|Assists
|12.3
|250th
|22nd
|9.1
|Turnovers
|16.6
|362nd
