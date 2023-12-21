There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature WAC teams. That includes the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks versus the Austin Peay Governors.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

WAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks at Austin Peay Governors 3:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Southern Utah Thunderbirds 4:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Sam Houston Bearkats at Utah Valley Wolverines 4:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow WAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!