The Army Black Knights (2-9) will try to stop a five-game road slide when visiting the UTSA Roadrunners (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Army Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTSA Stats Insights

  • This season, the Roadrunners have a 41.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% lower than the 44.4% of shots the Black Knights' opponents have knocked down.
  • UTSA is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Roadrunners are the 37th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Black Knights sit at 214th.
  • The 78.8 points per game the Roadrunners score are 13.3 more points than the Black Knights allow (65.5).
  • UTSA is 5-3 when scoring more than 65.5 points.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

  • UTSA is putting up 81.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 5.5 more points than it is averaging in away games (76.3).
  • Defensively the Roadrunners have played better at home this year, giving up 73.6 points per game, compared to 85.0 away from home.
  • At home, UTSA is sinking 2.2 more threes per game (11.2) than away from home (9.0). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to when playing on the road (34.2%).

UTSA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Arkansas-Fort Smith W 93-60 UTSA Convocation Center
12/13/2023 @ Little Rock L 93-84 Jack Stephens Center
12/17/2023 @ Oregon State L 66-65 Gill Coliseum
12/21/2023 Army - UTSA Convocation Center
12/28/2023 Prairie View A&M - UTSA Convocation Center
1/2/2024 UAB - UTSA Convocation Center

