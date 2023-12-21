How to Watch UTSA vs. Army on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Army Black Knights (2-9) will try to stop a five-game road slide when visiting the UTSA Roadrunners (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UTSA vs. Army Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTSA Stats Insights
- This season, the Roadrunners have a 41.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% lower than the 44.4% of shots the Black Knights' opponents have knocked down.
- UTSA is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Roadrunners are the 37th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Black Knights sit at 214th.
- The 78.8 points per game the Roadrunners score are 13.3 more points than the Black Knights allow (65.5).
- UTSA is 5-3 when scoring more than 65.5 points.
UTSA Home & Away Comparison
- UTSA is putting up 81.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 5.5 more points than it is averaging in away games (76.3).
- Defensively the Roadrunners have played better at home this year, giving up 73.6 points per game, compared to 85.0 away from home.
- At home, UTSA is sinking 2.2 more threes per game (11.2) than away from home (9.0). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to when playing on the road (34.2%).
UTSA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Arkansas-Fort Smith
|W 93-60
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Little Rock
|L 93-84
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 66-65
|Gill Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Army
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/28/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|1/2/2024
|UAB
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
