The Wyoming Cowboys (7-4) will play the UTEP Miners (7-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 PM ET and air on YouTube.

UTEP vs. Wyoming Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: YouTube

UTEP Players to Watch

Tae Hardy: 15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Zid Powell: 11.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Otis Frazier III: 10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Calvin Solomon: 9.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Corey Camper Jr.: 7.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Wyoming Players to Watch

Sam Griffin: 18.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Cam Manyawu: 9.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Akuel Kot: 16.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Caden Powell: 7.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Brendan Wenzel: 8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

UTEP vs. Wyoming Stat Comparison

UTEP Rank UTEP AVG Wyoming AVG Wyoming Rank 116th 77.9 Points Scored 76.2 152nd 153rd 69.8 Points Allowed 70.6 176th 195th 36.4 Rebounds 34.5 266th 79th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 7.5 295th 337th 5.3 3pt Made 7.8 156th 80th 15.4 Assists 12.5 252nd 334th 14.3 Turnovers 15.1 351st

