The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-4) travel to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UT Arlington vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Arlington vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline UT Arlington Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-13.5) 144.5 -1200 +725 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-13.5) 143.5 -1300 +760 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UT Arlington vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

UT Arlington is 6-2-0 ATS this season.

The Mavericks have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Texas Tech has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

In the Red Raiders' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

