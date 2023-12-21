The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-4) will aim to end a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Arlington vs. Texas Tech Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Arlington Stats Insights

  • The Mavericks have shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders have averaged.
  • This season, UT Arlington has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.2% from the field.
  • The Red Raiders are the rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks rank 18th.
  • The Mavericks' 75.9 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 65.5 the Red Raiders allow.
  • UT Arlington has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, UT Arlington scored 11.4 more points per game at home (72.9) than on the road (61.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Mavericks conceded 4.4 fewer points per game at home (66.1) than on the road (70.5).
  • Beyond the arc, UT Arlington made fewer treys on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (7) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.2%) than at home (33.4%) as well.

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Texas-Dallas - College Park Center
12/6/2023 UNT Dallas W 74-37 College Park Center
12/16/2023 Air Force W 76-73 Dickies Arena
12/21/2023 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena
12/23/2023 @ North Texas - UNT Coliseum
1/1/2024 @ Texas - Moody Center

