Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kawhi Leonard and others in the Oklahoma City Thunder-Los Angeles Clippers matchup at Paycom Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and KTLA

BSOK and KTLA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +112) 6.5 (Over: -125) 0.5 (Over: -263)

Gilgeous-Alexander has racked up 30.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.8 points less than Thursday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (5.7) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's one made three-pointer per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: +114)

The 16.9 points Chet Holmgren scores per game are 0.4 more than his prop total on Thursday (16.5).

He collects eight rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.

His 1.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his prop bet total on Thursday.

Josh Giddey Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: +116)

Thursday's over/under for Josh Giddey is 10.5 points, 1.3 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average of 6.2 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (5.5).

Giddey has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Thursday's over/under.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: +104)

The 28.5-point prop total for Leonard on Thursday is 4.1 higher than his scoring average, which is 24.4.

He has pulled down 5.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (6.5).

Leonard averages 3.5 assists, the same as Thursday's over/under.

Leonard has hit 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

