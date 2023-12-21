The Oklahoma City Thunder (17-8) will look to continue a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Los Angeles Clippers (17-10) on December 21, 2023 at Paycom Center.

Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Thunder vs Clippers Additional Info

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Clippers allow to opponents.

Oklahoma City is 16-1 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Thunder are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 14th.

The Thunder average 9.5 more points per game (120.2) than the Clippers allow (110.7).

Oklahoma City is 16-3 when scoring more than 110.7 points.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Thunder have played better in home games this season, posting 123.2 points per game, compared to 117 per game on the road.

Oklahoma City is ceding 115.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 109.8.

The Thunder are averaging 12.1 treys per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.8 fewer threes and 6.2% points worse than they're averaging in away games (12.9, 41.6%).

Thunder Injuries