The Los Angeles Clippers (17-10) will look to extend a nine-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Paycom Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and KTLA. The matchup's over/under is set at 234.5.

Thunder vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and KTLA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -4.5 234.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

In 13 games this season, Oklahoma City and its opponents have scored more than 234.5 combined points.

Oklahoma City has an average point total of 233.2 in its outings this year, 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Thunder have compiled an 18-7-0 record against the spread.

Oklahoma City has entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won 11, or 78.6%, of those games.

Oklahoma City has been at least a -190 moneyline favorite eight times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Thunder, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Thunder vs Clippers Additional Info

Thunder vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 13 52% 120.2 237.3 113 223.7 231.1 Clippers 7 25.9% 117.1 237.3 110.7 223.7 229.0

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

The Thunder have gone 6-4 over their past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

The Thunder have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered nine times in 13 games when playing at home, and it has covered nine times in 12 games on the road.

The Thunder put up 120.2 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 110.7 the Clippers allow.

When Oklahoma City scores more than 110.7 points, it is 16-3 against the spread and 16-3 overall.

Thunder vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Thunder and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 18-7 8-0 14-11 Clippers 14-13 1-0 11-16

Thunder vs. Clippers Point Insights

Thunder Clippers 120.2 Points Scored (PG) 117.1 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 16-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-5 16-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-4 113 Points Allowed (PG) 110.7 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 13-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-10 12-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-8

