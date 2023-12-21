The Los Angeles Clippers (10-10), on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Paycom Center, battle the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-7). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and KTLA.

Thunder vs. Clippers Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSOK, KTLA

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 30.1 points, 5.6 boards and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 54.7% from the floor and 36.5% from downtown with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Chet Holmgren averages 16.9 points, 7.9 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 2.4 blocks (fourth in NBA).

Josh Giddey posts 11.8 points, 5.7 boards and 4.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jalen Williams averages 17.4 points, 3.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Luguentz Dort posts 10.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Clippers Players to Watch

Paul George is putting up 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He's also draining 44.1% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per game (sixth in NBA).

On a per-game basis, Kawhi Leonard gets the Clippers 21.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (eighth in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Russell Westbrook is putting up 11.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.7% of his shots from the field.

The Clippers are receiving 11.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Ivica Zubac this season.

James Harden gives the Clippers 16.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game while posting 1.7 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Thunder vs. Clippers Stat Comparison

Thunder Clippers 118.8 Points Avg. 112.9 111.3 Points Allowed Avg. 109.3 48.8% Field Goal % 46.9% 39.6% Three Point % 36.6%

