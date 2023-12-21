Texas State vs. Houston December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Houston Cougars (9-0) will play the Texas State Bobcats (3-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Texas State vs. Houston Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Texas State Players to Watch
- Brandon Love: 11.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.1 BLK
- Josh O'Garro: 9.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kaden Gumbs: 10.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Christian Turner: 7.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dontae Horne: 6.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Houston Players to Watch
- Jamal Shead: 9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- LJ Cryer: 17.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- J'wan Roberts: 8.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Emanuel Sharp: 11.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ja'Vier Francis: 5.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
Texas State vs. Houston Stat Comparison
|Houston Rank
|Houston AVG
|Texas State AVG
|Texas State Rank
|171st
|75.0
|Points Scored
|64.1
|344th
|1st
|49.1
|Points Allowed
|70.9
|185th
|25th
|38.8
|Rebounds
|30.5
|292nd
|5th
|14.2
|Off. Rebounds
|11.0
|61st
|147th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|3.3
|360th
|142nd
|14.0
|Assists
|9.5
|351st
|6th
|8.2
|Turnovers
|10.6
|88th
