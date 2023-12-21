How to Watch Texas State vs. Houston on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Two streaking squads square off when the No. 3 Houston Cougars (11-0) host the Texas State Bobcats (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Cougars are putting their 11-game winning streak on the line versus the Bobcats, who have won three in a row.
Texas State vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas State Stats Insights
- The Bobcats have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points higher than the 35.3% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
- This season, Texas State has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 35.3% from the field.
- The Bobcats are the 227th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at fourth.
- The Bobcats' 73 points per game are 21.8 more points than the 51.2 the Cougars give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 51.2 points, Texas State is 6-4.
Texas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Texas State put up 66.1 points per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged away (63.9).
- The Bobcats conceded more points at home (68.2 per game) than on the road (66.6) last season.
- Texas State sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (4.1 per game) than on the road (4.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.9%) than on the road (30%).
Texas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/11/2023
|Jarvis Christian
|W 107-58
|Strahan Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|W 73-60
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|LeTourneau
|W 110-68
|Strahan Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/30/2023
|@ James Madison
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|1/4/2024
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|Strahan Arena
