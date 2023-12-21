The Samford Bulldogs (10-2) will try to extend a 10-game winning streak when they visit the Texas Southern Tigers (1-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Health & PE Arena as 6.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 153.5 points.

Texas Southern vs. Samford Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Health & PE Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Samford -6.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Texas Southern and its opponents have combined to score more than 153.5 points twice this season.

The average total for Texas Southern's games this season is 139.1 points, 14.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Texas Southern is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

Texas Southern has been underdogs in five games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Tigers have not won as an underdog of +220 or more on the moneyline this season in seven such games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas Southern has a 31.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas Southern vs. Samford Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Samford 5 50% 90.5 151.5 75.8 153.9 153.7 Texas Southern 2 25% 61 151.5 78.1 153.9 142

Additional Texas Southern Insights & Trends

The Tigers' 61 points per game are 14.8 fewer points than the 75.8 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Texas Southern vs. Samford Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Samford 5-5-0 3-3 6-4-0 Texas Southern 3-5-0 3-4 3-5-0

Texas Southern vs. Samford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Samford Texas Southern 13-3 Home Record 7-6 8-7 Away Record 3-13 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 2-9-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 81.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 75.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

