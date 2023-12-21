The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) will meet the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM ET and air on ESPNU.

TCU vs. Old Dominion Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

TCU Players to Watch

Chaunce Jenkins: 16.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Vasean Allette: 14.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyrone Williams: 11.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK R.J. Blakney: 6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Bryce Baker: 6.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Old Dominion Players to Watch

TCU vs. Old Dominion Stat Comparison

Old Dominion Rank Old Dominion AVG TCU AVG TCU Rank 287th 69.5 Points Scored 91.7 6th 232nd 73.3 Points Allowed 66.1 74th 216th 32.4 Rebounds 36.1 61st 210th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 10.1 107th 236th 6.8 3pt Made 6.6 255th 291st 11.4 Assists 22.1 3rd 110th 10.9 Turnovers 12.6 235th

