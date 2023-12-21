J.T. Miller and Joe Pavelski are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Vancouver Canucks and the Dallas Stars play at American Airlines Center on Thursday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Stars vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Canucks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Pavelski has been vital to Dallas this season, with 29 points in 30 games.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Dec. 18 0 2 2 3 at Blues Dec. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Senators Dec. 15 1 0 1 2 vs. Red Wings Dec. 11 1 0 1 5 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 9 0 0 0 1

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Jason Robertson has totaled 28 points (0.9 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 18 assists.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Dec. 18 1 0 1 5 at Blues Dec. 16 0 0 0 4 vs. Senators Dec. 15 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Wings Dec. 11 1 1 2 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 9 0 0 0 3

Matt Duchene Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Matt Duchene has 27 total points for Dallas, with 10 goals and 17 assists.

Duchene Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Dec. 18 2 1 3 3 at Blues Dec. 16 0 1 1 0 vs. Senators Dec. 15 1 1 2 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 11 1 0 1 4 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 9 0 0 0 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Miller has scored 15 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 30 assists (0.9 per game), contributing to the Vancouver offense with 45 total points (1.4 per game). He averages 2.2 shots per game, shooting 20.3%.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 19 0 0 0 2 at Blackhawks Dec. 17 0 2 2 3 at Wild Dec. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Panthers Dec. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Lightning Dec. 12 0 2 2 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Quinn Hughes has helped lead the offense for Vancouver this season with nine goals and 32 assists.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 19 0 2 2 2 at Blackhawks Dec. 17 0 0 0 1 at Wild Dec. 16 0 0 0 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 14 0 0 0 2 vs. Lightning Dec. 12 0 3 3 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.