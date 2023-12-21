The Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski and the Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Stars vs. Canucks Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars Players to Watch

Pavelski is one of Dallas' top contributors with 29 points. He has scored 13 goals and picked up 16 assists this season.

Jason Robertson has picked up 28 points (0.9 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 18 assists.

Matt Duchene has posted 10 goals and 17 assists for Dallas.

Scott Wedgewood's record is 7-1-2. He has conceded 32 goals (3.2 goals against average) and recorded 308 saves with a .906% save percentage (25th in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Canucks Players to Watch

Miller has totaled 15 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 30 assists (0.9 per game), taking 2.2 shots per game and shooting 20.3%. This places him among the leaders for Vancouver with 45 total points (1.4 per game).

With 41 total points (1.2 per game), including nine goals and 32 assists through 33 contests, Quinn Hughes is key for Vancouver's attack.

This season, Elias Pettersson has scored 13 goals and contributed 28 assists for Vancouver, giving him a point total of 41.

In the crease, Casey DeSmith has a 6-2-2 record this season, with a .920 save percentage (ninth-best in the league). In 11 games, he has 287 saves, and has allowed 25 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Canucks Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 6th 3.5 Goals Scored 3.79 1st 14th 3.13 Goals Allowed 2.42 2nd 26th 29.4 Shots 28.2 28th 20th 31.3 Shots Allowed 29.9 14th 10th 23.33% Power Play % 24.79% 7th 2nd 86.73% Penalty Kill % 76.47% 25th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.