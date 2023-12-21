Thursday's NBA schedule includes the Los Angeles Clippers (17-10) taking the road to play Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-8) at Paycom Center. It will tip at 8:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOK and KTLA

BSOK and KTLA Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Kawhi Leonard Fantasy Comparison

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Kawhi Leonard Total Fantasy Pts 1248.7 1070.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 52.0 39.6 Fantasy Rank 5 20

Buy Gilgeous-Alexander and Leonard gear on Fanatics!

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Kawhi Leonard Insights

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander is posting 30.7 points, 6.4 assists and 5.7 boards per contest.

The Thunder have a +181 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.2 points per game. They're putting up 120.2 points per game to rank fifth in the league and are giving up 113.0 per outing to rank 12th in the NBA.

Oklahoma City averages 41.6 rebounds per game (25th in the league) while allowing 46.7 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 5.1 boards per game.

The Thunder make 1.3 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 12.5 (14th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.8.

Oklahoma City has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.0 per game (fourth in NBA action) while forcing 15.9 (first in the league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kawhi Leonard & the Clippers

Kawhi Leonard provides the Clippers 24.4 points, 5.9 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Clippers' +173 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 117.1 points per game (ninth in NBA) while allowing 110.7 per contest (sixth in league).

The 44.1 rebounds per game Los Angeles accumulates rank 14th in the league, 1.3 more than the 42.8 its opponents collect.

The Clippers connect on 12.4 three-pointers per game (17th in the league), while their opponents have made 12.2 on average.

Los Angeles forces 13.3 turnovers per game (15th in league) while committing 12.4 (seventh in NBA).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Kawhi Leonard Advanced Stats

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Kawhi Leonard Plus/Minus Per Game 10.0 7.6 Usage Percentage 32.7% 26.2% True Shooting Pct 63.5% 63.1% Total Rebound Pct 8.9% 9.5% Assist Pct 31.8% 16.3%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.