How to Watch the SFA vs. Austin Peay Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-5) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Austin Peay Governors (6-6) at 3:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena.
SFA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SFA vs. Austin Peay Scoring Comparison
- The Ladyjacks score 11.6 more points per game (75.7) than the Governors give up to opponents (64.1).
- SFA is 6-3 when it scores more than 64.1 points.
- Austin Peay's record is 6-4 when it gives up fewer than 75.7 points.
- The Governors put up just 4.8 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Ladyjacks allow (71.5).
- Austin Peay has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 71.5 points.
- SFA is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 66.7 points.
- The Governors are making 47.2% of their shots from the field, 5.4% higher than the Ladyjacks allow to opponents (41.8%).
- The Ladyjacks shoot 42.1% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Governors allow.
SFA Leaders
- Kurstyn Harden: 16.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 56.9 FG%
- Destini Lombard: 10.8 PTS, 5 AST, 2.4 STL, 48.4 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)
- Kyla Deck: 12.5 PTS, 3.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43)
- Zoe Nelson: 7.2 PTS, 34 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)
- Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)
SFA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 74-69
|Foster Auditorium
|12/17/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|L 72-47
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/20/2023
|Troy
|L 98-78
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/30/2023
|UNT Dallas
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
