The Utah Valley Wolverines (4-6) face the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Sam Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Scoring Comparison

  • The Bearkats' 71.8 points per game are 14.0 more points than the 57.8 the Wolverines allow.
  • When it scores more than 57.8 points, Sam Houston is 5-4.
  • Utah Valley is 4-5 when it allows fewer than 71.8 points.
  • The Wolverines score 12.2 fewer points per game (56.8) than the Bearkats allow (69.0).
  • Sam Houston is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 56.8 points.
  • This season the Wolverines are shooting 37.3% from the field, 6.0% lower than the Bearkats give up.
  • The Bearkats' 35.8 shooting percentage is 3.7 lower than the Wolverines have conceded.

Sam Houston Leaders

  • Raanee Smith: 11.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.4 BLK, 46.9 FG%
  • Kaylee Jefferson: 11.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23)
  • Diana Rosenthal: 12.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 27.1 FG%, 21.6 3PT% (8-for-37)
  • Sydnee Kemp: 11.9 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57)
  • Kassidy Dixon: 8.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 47.2 FG%

Sam Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Texas College W 114-51 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/16/2023 UT Arlington L 76-65 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/18/2023 @ SMU L 69-64 Moody Coliseum
12/21/2023 @ Utah Valley - Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena
12/30/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley - Bernard Johnson Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Louisiana Tech - Thomas Assembly Center

