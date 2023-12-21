How to Watch the North Texas vs. Montana State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
The North Texas Eagles (10-1) will attempt to extend an eight-game winning stretch when visiting the Montana State Bobcats (4-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Worthington Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET.
North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Texas vs. Montana State Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles put up an average of 77.8 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 60.9 the Bobcats allow.
- North Texas has put together a 10-0 record in games it scores more than 60.9 points.
- Montana State's record is 4-6 when it allows fewer than 77.8 points.
- The Bobcats record only 3.6 more points per game (61.2) than the Eagles give up (57.6).
- Montana State is 4-4 when scoring more than 57.6 points.
- North Texas has an 8-0 record when allowing fewer than 61.2 points.
- The Bobcats shoot 38.0% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Eagles concede defensively.
- The Eagles shoot 47.0% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Bobcats concede.
North Texas Leaders
- Desiray Kernal: 17.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)
- Tommisha Lampkin: 13.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 60.6 FG%
- Jaaucklyn Moore: 11.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48)
- Dyani Robinson: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
- Desiree Wooten: 4.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.4 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)
North Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|UAPB
|W 73-66
|UNT Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 84-50
|UNT Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|@ Louisiana
|W 71-48
|Cajundome
|12/21/2023
|@ Montana State
|-
|Worthington Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Charlotte
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Temple
|-
|Liacouras Center
