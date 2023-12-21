The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Luguentz Dort, face off versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on December 18, Dort produced 11 points in a 116-97 win against the Grizzlies.

With prop bets available for Dort, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.7 9.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 3.7 Assists -- 1.3 1.4 PRA -- 16 14.4 PR -- 14.7 13 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.3



Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Dort has made 3.5 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 7.6% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.7 threes per game, or 13.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Dort's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.9 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 29th in possessions per game with 104.2.

The Clippers are the sixth-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 110.7 points per game.

On the glass, the Clippers have allowed 42.8 rebounds per game, which puts them eighth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Clippers are ninth in the NBA, allowing 25.3 per game.

The Clippers are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/23/2023 30 3 6 2 1 0 2 3/21/2023 38 7 6 1 1 0 0 10/27/2022 34 21 3 4 1 0 2 10/25/2022 26 4 2 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.