Thursday's contest between the LSU Tigers (6-5) and Lamar Cardinals (5-6) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 81-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored LSU, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on December 21.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Lamar vs. LSU Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network

Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Lamar vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 81, Lamar 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Lamar vs. LSU

Computer Predicted Spread: LSU (-10.5)

LSU (-10.5) Computer Predicted Total: 152.2

LSU is 3-8-0 against the spread this season compared to Lamar's 7-2-0 ATS record. The Tigers have gone over the point total in five games, while Cardinals games have gone over eight times.

Lamar Performance Insights

The Cardinals have a +52 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.7 points per game. They're putting up 83.2 points per game, 38th in college basketball, and are allowing 78.5 per contest to rank 326th in college basketball.

Lamar prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.5 boards. It records 39.3 rebounds per game (76th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.8.

Lamar makes 9 three-pointers per game (64th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.7. It shoots 38.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.6%.

Lamar wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 13 (274th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.2.

