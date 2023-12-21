The Oklahoma City Thunder, Josh Giddey included, match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 116-97 win over the Grizzlies (his last game) Giddey produced 16 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

Let's look at Giddey's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.8 11.1 Rebounds 5.5 6.2 6.9 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.1 PRA -- 22.4 22.1 PR -- 18 18



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Clippers

Giddey is responsible for attempting 13.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.6 per game.

Giddey's Thunder average 104.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Conceding 110.7 points per game, the Clippers are the sixth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Clippers are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 42.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Clippers are ninth in the NBA, conceding 25.3 per game.

Josh Giddey vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/23/2023 26 18 3 4 2 0 0 3/21/2023 31 13 6 6 0 0 0

