Isaiah Joe and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates face the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 18, Joe posted five points in a 116-97 win against the Grizzlies.

If you'd like to make predictions on Joe's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Isaiah Joe Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.7 7.8 Rebounds -- 2.3 2.5 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA -- 13.2 11.6 PR -- 12 10.3 3PM 1.5 2.4 1.5



Isaiah Joe Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Joe has made 3.1 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 7.1% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 5.6 threes per game, or 17.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Joe's Thunder average 104.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Clippers concede 110.7 points per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

The Clippers concede 42.8 rebounds per contest, ranking eighth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Clippers are ranked ninth in the league, giving up 25.3 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers are ranked 10th in the NBA, allowing 12.2 makes per game.

Isaiah Joe vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/23/2023 17 0 0 1 0 0 0 3/21/2023 27 12 3 0 2 1 1 10/27/2022 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 10/25/2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

