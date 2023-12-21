The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-7) will be attempting to end a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the UIC Flames (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. UIC Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

The Cardinals are shooting 43.6% from the field, 6% higher than the 37.6% the Flames' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Incarnate Word has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 37.6% from the field.

The Flames are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 164th.

The Cardinals put up an average of 75.7 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 62.5 the Flames give up.

Incarnate Word has put together a 3-5 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Incarnate Word scored 75.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.0.

The Cardinals allowed fewer points at home (70.5 per game) than on the road (78.5) last season.

Incarnate Word drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (6.6) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than away (34.4%).

