How to Watch Houston vs. Texas State on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
A pair of hot squads hit the court when the No. 3 Houston Cougars (11-0) host the Texas State Bobcats (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Cougars are putting their 11-game winning streak on the line versus the Bobcats, who have won three in a row.
Houston vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston Stats Insights
- The Cougars are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Bobcats allow to opponents.
- Houston is 8-0 when it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 32nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bobcats rank 227th.
- The 75.8 points per game the Cougars score are 7.3 more points than the Bobcats allow (68.5).
- Houston is 9-0 when scoring more than 68.5 points.
Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Houston scored 77.3 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 75.6 points per contest.
- The Cougars surrendered 54.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (60.9).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Houston performed worse when playing at home last year, making 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 34.0% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 per game with a 39.3% percentage in away games.
Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Rice
|W 75-39
|Fertitta Center
|12/9/2023
|Jackson State
|W 89-55
|Fertitta Center
|12/16/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 70-66
|Toyota Center
|12/21/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/30/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Fertitta Center
|1/6/2024
|West Virginia
|-
|Fertitta Center
