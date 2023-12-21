A pair of hot squads hit the court when the No. 3 Houston Cougars (11-0) host the Texas State Bobcats (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Cougars are putting their 11-game winning streak on the line versus the Bobcats, who have won three in a row.

Houston vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston Stats Insights

The Cougars are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Bobcats allow to opponents.

Houston is 8-0 when it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.

The Cougars are the 32nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bobcats rank 227th.

The 75.8 points per game the Cougars score are 7.3 more points than the Bobcats allow (68.5).

Houston is 9-0 when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Houston scored 77.3 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 75.6 points per contest.

The Cougars surrendered 54.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (60.9).

When it comes to three-pointers, Houston performed worse when playing at home last year, making 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 34.0% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 per game with a 39.3% percentage in away games.

