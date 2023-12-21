Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gillespie County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
In Gillespie County, Texas, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Gillespie County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Blanco High School at Harper High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Harper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
