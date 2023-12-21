Can we anticipate Evgenii Dadonov finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars face off with the Vancouver Canucks at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dadonov stats and insights

Dadonov has scored in seven of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Canucks this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Dadonov's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 80 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dadonov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 10:49 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:11 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 12:50 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 14:04 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:30 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:32 Away L 5-4 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:19 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 2 0 2 14:35 Home L 7-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.