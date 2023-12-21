The Baylor Bears (10-0) will try to extend a 10-game winning streak when visiting the South Florida Bulls (8-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Massimino Court. This matchup is at 3:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida

Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

The Bears' 85.8 points per game are 27.7 more points than the 58.1 the Bulls give up.

Baylor has put together a 10-0 record in games it scores more than 58.1 points.

South Florida is 8-4 when it gives up fewer than 85.8 points.

The Bulls score 13.4 more points per game (66.8) than the Bears allow (53.4).

South Florida is 8-1 when scoring more than 53.4 points.

Baylor is 8-0 when allowing fewer than 66.8 points.

The Bulls shoot 40.2% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Bears allow defensively.

The Bears' 47.6 shooting percentage from the field is 11.1 higher than the Bulls have conceded.

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

12.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Sarah Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.4 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (26-for-62)

12.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.4 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (26-for-62) Aijha Blackwell: 10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 50.0 FG%

10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 50.0 FG% Bella Fontleroy: 10.8 PTS, 51.9 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baylor Schedule