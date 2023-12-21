Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3) play the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 airing on SEC Network.
Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Abilene Christian Players to Watch
- Airion Simmons: 14.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ali Abdou Dibba: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hunter Jack Madden: 11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Cameron Steele: 6.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kavion McClain: 5 PTS, 1.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Arkansas Players to Watch
- Trevon Brazile: 11.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Khalif Battle: 16.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Tramon Mark: 17 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Davonte Davis: 7.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Chandler Lawson: 5.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison
|Arkansas Rank
|Arkansas AVG
|Abilene Christian AVG
|Abilene Christian Rank
|47th
|82.4
|Points Scored
|69.8
|280th
|293rd
|76.1
|Points Allowed
|74.2
|254th
|147th
|34.1
|Rebounds
|28.1
|343rd
|245th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|284th
|202nd
|7.2
|3pt Made
|5.4
|327th
|258th
|12.2
|Assists
|11.4
|292nd
|123rd
|11.2
|Turnovers
|12.6
|237th
