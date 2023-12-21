The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arkansas vs. Abilene Christian matchup.

Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas Moneyline Abilene Christian Moneyline BetMGM Arkansas (-14.5) 148.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arkansas (-14.5) 148.5 -1700 +890 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Abilene Christian has put together a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

Arkansas has covered three times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

Razorbacks games have hit the over eight out of 10 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.