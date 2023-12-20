Wednesday's game that pits the Cal Baptist Lancers (9-1) versus the Texas Southern Tigers (1-8) at Health & PE Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-58 in favor of Cal Baptist, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 20.

In their most recent outing on Monday, the Tigers suffered a 68-63 loss to Omaha.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas Southern vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Southern vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Baptist 76, Texas Southern 58

Other SWAC Predictions

Texas Southern Schedule Analysis

This year, the Tigers are winless against D1 teams.

Texas Southern has four losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas Southern Leaders

Daeja Holmes: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43)

9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43) Taniya Lawson: 11.8 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36)

11.8 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36) Jordyn Turner: 9.4 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

9.4 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Jaida Belton: 5.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 42.9 FG%

5.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 42.9 FG% Alisa Knight: 3.7 PTS, 29.0 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

Texas Southern Performance Insights

The Tigers' -187 scoring differential (being outscored by 20.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 56.1 points per game (317th in college basketball) while giving up 76.9 per outing (340th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.