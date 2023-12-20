The TCU Horned Frogs (11-0) aim to extend an 11-game winning streak when they host the Omaha Mavericks (4-6) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU vs. Omaha Scoring Comparison

  • The Mavericks put up an average of 78.4 points per game, 24.7 more points than the 53.7 the Horned Frogs allow.
  • When it scores more than 53.7 points, Omaha is 4-6.
  • TCU's record is 10-0 when it gives up fewer than 78.4 points.
  • The 78.5 points per game the Horned Frogs record are the same as the Mavericks allow.
  • TCU has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 81 points.
  • Omaha has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.
  • This season the Horned Frogs are shooting 45.5% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Mavericks concede.
  • The Mavericks' 43.4 shooting percentage from the field is 10.7 higher than the Horned Frogs have given up.

TCU Leaders

  • Madison Conner: 22.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (57-for-127)
  • Sedona Prince: 20.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 3.4 BLK, 57.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 43.8 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (22-for-53)
  • Jaden Owens: 6.8 PTS, 7.4 AST, 34.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)
  • Aaliyah Roberson: 6.6 PTS, 57.4 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

TCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Abilene Christian W 77-60 Schollmaier Arena
12/10/2023 Prairie View A&M W 85-41 Schollmaier Arena
12/17/2023 Lamar W 68-51 Schollmaier Arena
12/20/2023 Omaha - Schollmaier Arena
12/22/2023 Mount St. Mary's - Schollmaier Arena
12/30/2023 BYU - Schollmaier Arena

