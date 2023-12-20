The Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) face the Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Game Information

Sam Houston Players to Watch

Tyon Grant-Foster: 21.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

21.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK Rayshon Harrison: 15.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Gabe McGlothan: 10.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Collin Moore: 9.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Duke Brennan: 7.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Stat Comparison

Grand Canyon Rank Grand Canyon AVG Sam Houston AVG Sam Houston Rank 80th 80.1 Points Scored 75.2 167th 127th 68.9 Points Allowed 72.7 220th 70th 35.9 Rebounds 34.2 143rd 53rd 11.1 Off. Rebounds 10.2 101st 291st 6.0 3pt Made 8.3 105th 340th 10.3 Assists 15.0 93rd 269th 13.1 Turnovers 13.7 301st

