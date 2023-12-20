Wednesday's game between the Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-1) and Sam Houston Bearkats (6-6) at Grand Canyon University Arena has a projected final score of 80-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Grand Canyon, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on December 20.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 80, Sam Houston 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon

Computer Predicted Spread: Grand Canyon (-14.8)

Grand Canyon (-14.8) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Grand Canyon has a 5-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Sam Houston, who is 5-6-0 ATS. A total of three out of the Antelopes' games this season have gone over the point total, and seven of the Bearkats' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Sam Houston Performance Insights

The Bearkats have a +2 scoring differential, putting up 71.7 points per game (263rd in college basketball) and conceding 71.5 (195th in college basketball).

Sam Houston pulls down 37.0 rebounds per game (171st in college basketball), compared to the 36.5 of its opponents.

Sam Houston hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (188th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 32.6% from beyond the arc (227th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 29.8%.

Sam Houston wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 13.2 (289th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.6.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.