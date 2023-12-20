The Rice Owls (5-6) aim to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rice vs. Prairie View A&M matchup in this article.

Rice vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rice vs. Prairie View A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rice Moneyline Prairie View A&M Moneyline BetMGM Rice (-9.5) 147.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Rice (-9.5) 147.5 -550 +390 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Rice vs. Prairie View A&M Betting Trends

Rice has covered four times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of four out of the Owls' 10 games this season have hit the over.

Prairie View A&M has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

Panthers games have gone over the point total four out of eight times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.