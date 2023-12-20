The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-5) travel to face the Rice Owls (5-6) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Prairie View A&M vs. Rice Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

The Panthers' 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).

Prairie View A&M is 3-0 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 133rd.

The Panthers' 72.7 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 74.5 the Owls allow to opponents.

Prairie View A&M has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 74.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Prairie View A&M put up more points at home (72.4 per game) than away (64.6) last season.

At home, the Panthers conceded 64.5 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 71.1.

At home, Prairie View A&M made 5.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged away (6.2). Prairie View A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than on the road (30.7%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule