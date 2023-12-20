The Rice Owls (6-4) battle the Houston Cougars (8-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Fertitta Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston vs. Rice Scoring Comparison

  • The Owls put up an average of 70.0 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 63.7 the Cougars give up to opponents.
  • Rice has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.
  • Houston's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 70.0 points.
  • The Cougars score 19.6 more points per game (80.5) than the Owls give up (60.9).
  • Houston has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 60.9 points.
  • When Rice allows fewer than 80.5 points, it is 6-4.
  • The Cougars are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Owls allow to opponents (38.1%).
  • The Owls' 39.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.8 higher than the Cougars have conceded.

Houston Leaders

  • Laila Blair: 14.6 PTS, 3.0 STL, 39.5 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (11-for-46)
  • N'Yah Boyd: 10.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 33.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)
  • Bria Patterson: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.7 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
  • Kamryn Jones: 6.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 41.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
  • Maliyah Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Texas Southern W 89-42 Fertitta Center
12/14/2023 @ UTSA W 66-64 UTSA Convocation Center
12/17/2023 @ Washington State L 95-48 Beasley Coliseum
12/20/2023 Rice - Fertitta Center
12/30/2023 Texas Tech - Fertitta Center
1/3/2024 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum

