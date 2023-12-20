FC Cologne and Union Berlin square off for one of many exciting matchups on the Bundesliga schedule today.

Info on how to watch today's Bundesliga action is available for you.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Bundesliga Streaming Live Today

Watch Union Berlin vs FC Cologne

FC Cologne travels to match up with Union Berlin at An der alten Forsterei in Berlin.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Union Berlin (-130)

Union Berlin (-130) Underdog: FC Cologne (+330)

FC Cologne (+330) Draw: (+265)

(+265) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs VfL Bochum

VfL Bochum is on the road to match up with Bayer Leverkusen at BayArena in Leverkusen.

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Bayer Leverkusen (-650)

Bayer Leverkusen (-650) Underdog: VfL Bochum (+1100)

VfL Bochum (+1100) Draw: (+700)

(+700) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach is on the road to match up with Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen.

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Eintracht Frankfurt (-155)

Eintracht Frankfurt (-155) Underdog: Borussia Monchengladbach (+360)

Borussia Monchengladbach (+360) Draw: (+300)

(+300) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch VfB Stuttgart vs FC Augsburg

FC Augsburg travels to match up with VfB Stuttgart at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart.

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: VfB Stuttgart (-280)

VfB Stuttgart (-280) Underdog: FC Augsburg (+600)

FC Augsburg (+600) Draw: (+425)

(+425) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich travels to take on VfL Wolfsburg at Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg.

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Bayern Munich (-280)

Bayern Munich (-280) Underdog: VfL Wolfsburg (+600)

VfL Wolfsburg (+600) Draw: (+425)

(+425) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs SC Freiburg

SC Freiburg makes the trip to play 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 at Voith-Arena in Heidenheim an der Brenz.

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: SC Freiburg (+135)

SC Freiburg (+135) Underdog: 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+195)

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+195) Draw: (+230)

(+230) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.