Looking for information on the best bets in AAC play in Week 15, or attempting to build a parlay? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the SMU vs. Boston College matchup, and picking Tulane (+7.5) over Virginia Tech on the spread. You can see more insights and stats on those college football games by scrolling down.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on all AAC games with BetMGM!

Best Week 15 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: Tulane +7.5 vs. Virginia Tech

  • Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 2.1 points
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 27
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Pick: Rice +4.5 vs. Texas State

  • Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Rice Owls
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Rice by 4.4 points
  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • Date: December 26
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Pick: Syracuse -3.5 vs. South Florida

  • Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Syracuse Orange
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Syracuse by 10.2 points
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Make your AAC spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 15 AAC Total Bets

Over 51.5 - SMU vs. Boston College

  • Matchup: SMU Mustangs at Boston College Eagles
  • Projected Total: 55.6 points
  • Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Date: December 28
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Under 60.5 - South Florida vs. Syracuse

  • Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Syracuse Orange
  • Projected Total: 57.0 points
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Over 46.5 - Virginia Tech vs. Tulane

  • Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave
  • Projected Total: 49.4 points
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 27
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Week 15 AAC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
SMU 11-2 (8-0 AAC) 40.6 / 17.4 466.7 / 299.5
Tulane 11-2 (8-0 AAC) 26.8 / 18.9 379.2 / 333.4
UTSA 8-4 (7-1 AAC) 31.7 / 24.7 424.6 / 369.3
Memphis 9-3 (6-2 AAC) 39.7 / 29.0 452.3 / 422.7
Rice 6-6 (4-4 AAC) 30.3 / 26.7 376.8 / 370.0
South Florida 6-6 (4-4 AAC) 30.8 / 34.9 455.3 / 455.3
Navy 5-6 (4-4 AAC) 18.3 / 22.9 299.5 / 362.3
North Texas 5-7 (3-5 AAC) 34.5 / 37.1 495.9 / 475.6
Florida Atlantic 4-8 (3-5 AAC) 23.8 / 25.5 330.8 / 397.3
UAB 4-8 (3-5 AAC) 29.9 / 36.9 449.2 / 435.1
Tulsa 4-8 (2-6 AAC) 23.4 / 33.8 385.6 / 444.7
Charlotte 3-9 (2-6 AAC) 17.5 / 28.6 312.7 / 374.2
Temple 3-9 (1-7 AAC) 21.1 / 35.7 372.9 / 441.3
East Carolina 2-10 (1-7 AAC) 17.3 / 22.4 275.6 / 340.2

Watch AAC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.