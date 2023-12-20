The Duke Blue Devils (7-3) aim to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Baylor Bears (9-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Baylor matchup in this article.

Baylor vs. Duke Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Baylor vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. Duke Betting Trends

Baylor is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

Duke is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

A total of five out of the Blue Devils' nine games this season have hit the over.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 The Bears' national championship odds have improved from +4000 at the start of the season to +2000, the -biggest change among all teams.

Baylor has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

