Baylor vs. Duke: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 20
The Duke Blue Devils (7-3) aim to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Baylor Bears (9-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Baylor matchup in this article.
Baylor vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Baylor vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Baylor Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-3.5)
|153.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Duke (-2.5)
|153.5
|-154
|+128
Baylor vs. Duke Betting Trends
- Baylor is 5-3-0 ATS this season.
- Duke is 4-5-0 ATS this season.
- A total of five out of the Blue Devils' nine games this season have hit the over.
Baylor Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- The Bears' national championship odds have improved from +4000 at the start of the season to +2000, the -biggest change among all teams.
- Baylor has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
