How to Watch the UTSA vs. Seattle U Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Seattle U Redhawks (1-8) take on the UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UTSA vs. Seattle U Scoring Comparison
- The Roadrunners average 11.2 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Redhawks allow (74.1).
- The Redhawks record 58.4 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 62.7 the Roadrunners give up.
- Seattle U has a 0-3 record when scoring more than 62.7 points.
- UTSA is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 58.4 points.
- This year the Redhawks are shooting 37.1% from the field, only 1.9% higher than Roadrunners concede.
- The Roadrunners' 39.5 shooting percentage is 4.6 lower than the Redhawks have conceded.
UTSA Leaders
- Kyra White: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 30.5 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)
- Sidney Love: 12.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.4 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)
- Elyssa Coleman: 9.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 BLK, 42.3 FG%
- Aysia Proctor: 9.3 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- Idara Udo: 5.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 40.4 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UTSA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|UTEP
|W 90-66
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/14/2023
|Houston
|L 66-64
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 61-48
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Redhawk Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Temple
|-
|Liacouras Center
|1/2/2024
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.