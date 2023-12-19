The Marshall Thundering Herd take the field against the UTSA Roadrunners in the Frisco Bowl as heavy, 13-point underdogs on December 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The contest's over/under is set at 52.5.

UTSA ranks 39th in total offense (424.6 yards per game) and 56th in total defense (369.3 yards allowed per game) this year. With 23.3 points per game on offense, Marshall ranks 93rd in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 86th, surrendering 28.2 points per contest.

UTSA vs. Marshall Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Frisco, Texas

Frisco, Texas Venue: Toyota Stadium

Toyota Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

UTSA vs Marshall Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UTSA -13 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 -500 +360

UTSA Recent Performance

The Roadrunners have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, putting up 466.3 total yards per game during that stretch (-4-worst). They've been better on the other side of the ball, ceding 336.0 total yards per contest (49th).

Offensively, the Roadrunners have posted 33.0 points per game over their last three games (65th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have allowed an average of 21.3 points on defense during that stretch (80th-ranked).

Looking at UTSA's last three games, it has generated 266.3 passing yards per game on offense (60th-ranked) and has given up 198.0 passing yards per game on defense (99th-ranked).

On offense, the Roadrunners have posted 200.0 rushing yards per game over their last three contests (52nd-ranked). Meanwhile, they have allowed an average of 138.0 rushing yards on defense over that time frame (107th-ranked).

The Roadrunners have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall over their last three games.

In its past three games, UTSA has hit the over once.

UTSA Betting Records & Stats

UTSA's ATS record is 5-6-1 this season.

The Roadrunners have been favored by 13 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

UTSA games have hit the over on four of 12 occasions (33.3%).

UTSA has been the moneyline favorite 10 total times this season. They've gone 8-2 in those games.

UTSA has played five times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -500 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Roadrunners an 83.3% chance to win.

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has 2,506 passing yards for UTSA, completing 64.9% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 323 rushing yards (26.9 ypg) on 86 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Kevorian Barnes, has carried the ball 139 times for 698 yards (58.2 per game), scoring six times.

Robert Henry has collected 551 yards on 113 attempts, scoring nine times.

Joshua Cephus has hauled in 81 receptions for 1,047 yards (87.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone nine times as a receiver.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has caught 30 passes for 521 yards (43.4 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Devin McCuin has been the target of 61 passes and hauled in 39 grabs for 518 yards, an average of 43.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Trey Moore has racked up 14.0 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 15.0 TFL, 45 tackles, and one interception.

Rashad Wisdom is the team's tackle leader this year. He's collected 58 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two sacks.

Nicktroy Fortune has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 23 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

