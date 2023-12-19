Tuesday's contest at Pete Mathews Coliseum has the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) squaring off against the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-8) at 7:30 PM ET (on December 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 72-71 win for Jacksonville State, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Mavericks are coming off of a 76-65 victory over Sam Houston in their last game on Saturday.

UT Arlington vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

UT Arlington vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville State 72, UT Arlington 71

Other WAC Predictions

UT Arlington Schedule Analysis

The Mavericks captured their signature win of the season on November 25, when they beat the North Carolina A&T Aggies, who rank No. 219 in our computer rankings, 87-76.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, UT Arlington is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most losses.

The Gamecocks have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (four).

UT Arlington Leaders

Avery Brittingham: 12.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 44.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

12.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 44.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Taliyah Clark: 12.8 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44)

12.8 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44) Gia Adams: 12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.9 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)

12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.9 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31) Adela Valkova: 7.4 PTS, 58.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

7.4 PTS, 58.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Nya Threatt: 6.7 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

UT Arlington Performance Insights

The Mavericks have a -152 scoring differential, falling short by 15.2 points per game. They're putting up 67.2 points per game, 167th in college basketball, and are allowing 82.4 per outing to rank 352nd in college basketball.

