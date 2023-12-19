Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Tarrant County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lucas Christian Academy at Nazarene Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19

6:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Crowley, TX

Crowley, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Fossil Ridge High School at Timber Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Conference: 6A - District 4

6A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Carroll High School - Southlake at Keller High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Keller, TX

Keller, TX Conference: 6A - District 4

6A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Summit High School at Timberview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Conference: 5A - District 8

5A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Seguin High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saginaw High School at Aledo High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Aledo, TX

Aledo, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Amon Carter Riverside High School at Western Hills High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Conference: 4A - District 8

4A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Worth High School at Tolar High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Tolar, TX

Tolar, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Diamond Hill- Jarvis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Haltom High School at Lamar High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sam Houston High School at Bowie High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Conference: 6A - District 8

6A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Polytechnic High School at Everman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Everman, TX

Everman, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Mansfield High School at Legacy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Lake Ridge High School