There are four matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the Boston Celtics squaring off against the Golden State Warriors.

Today's NBA Games

The New Orleans Pelicans host the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies go on the road to face the Pelicans on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT

Stream Live: Watch this game on Max

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

NO Record: 16-11

16-11 MEM Record: 6-19

6-19 NO Stats: 116.0 PPG (12th in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (15th)

116.0 PPG (12th in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (15th) MEM Stats: 105.6 PPG (30th in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

NO Key Player: Jonas Valančiūnas (14.8 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Jonas Valančiūnas (14.8 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 2.5 APG) MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NO -6.5

NO -6.5 NO Odds to Win: -275

-275 MEM Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 232.5 points

The Milwaukee Bucks play host to the San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs look to pull of an away win at the Bucks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI and BSSW

Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIL Record: 19-7

19-7 SA Record: 4-21

4-21 MIL Stats: 124.4 PPG (second in NBA), 119.2 Opp. PPG (23rd)

124.4 PPG (second in NBA), 119.2 Opp. PPG (23rd) SA Stats: 110.6 PPG (26th in NBA), 122.2 Opp. PPG (27th)

Players to Watch

MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.2 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 5.1 APG)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.2 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 5.1 APG) SA Key Player: Keldon Johnson (17.0 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 4.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -16.5

MIL -16.5 MIL Odds to Win: -2000

-2000 SA Odds to Win: +1000

+1000 Total: 249.5 points

The Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics

The Celtics look to pull of an away win at the Warriors on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-BOS

Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

GS Record: 12-14

12-14 BOS Record: 20-5

20-5 GS Stats: 115.9 PPG (13th in NBA), 115.7 Opp. PPG (20th)

115.9 PPG (13th in NBA), 115.7 Opp. PPG (20th) BOS Stats: 117.6 PPG (eighth in NBA), 108.5 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (28.0 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Stephen Curry (28.0 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 4.4 APG) BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.3 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -5.5

BOS -5.5 BOS Odds to Win: -225

-225 GS Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 231.5 points

The Portland Trail Blazers face the Phoenix Suns

The Suns look to pull of an away win at the Trail Blazers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and AZFamily

Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

POR Record: 6-19

6-19 PHO Record: 14-12

14-12 POR Stats: 107.6 PPG (29th in NBA), 114.6 Opp. PPG (18th)

107.6 PPG (29th in NBA), 114.6 Opp. PPG (18th) PHO Stats: 115.3 PPG (14th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (16th)

Players to Watch

POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (17.4 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Shaedon Sharpe (17.4 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 3.4 APG) PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (30.6 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 5.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHO -7.5

PHO -7.5 PHO Odds to Win: -300

-300 POR Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 231.5 points

